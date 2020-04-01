      Weather Alert

Judge orders restraints removed from Eldora Training School

Apr 1, 2020 @ 5:27am

ELDORA — A federal judge says the Iowa Department of Human Services must stop using a physical restraint at the Boys State Training School in Eldora.

The judge called the restraints a form of torture in a ruling on a case brought by former students at the facility who sued the state over the use of restraints and isolation, and a lack of mental health treatment. The judge is giving DHS 10 days to remove the restraint device called ‘the wrap.’

The judge is allowing the use of solitary confinement, but only to stop residents from physically harming someone, not as a punishment.  And the department is required to submit a plan for how it will improve mental health services and must appoint a monitor to oversee the changes.

