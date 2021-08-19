      Weather Alert

Judge OKs Iowa Capitol protesters’ settlement, dismisses ban

Aug 19, 2021 @ 11:43am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has approved a lawsuit settlement compensating five supporters of Black Lives Matter whom the Iowa State Patrol arrested and banned from the grounds of the state Capitol following a scuffle during a protest last summer. 

The state agreed this month to pay the five $5,000 each and their attorney $45,000. 

The judge on Tuesday approved that settlement, saying the ban cannot be enforced because it violates the protesters’ First Amendment rights. They were arrested July 1, 2020, and police informed them that legislative leaders ordered them banned from the grounds. 

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa sued on the protesters’ behalf.

For the latest

Trending
USS Iowa submarine will be first built for coed crew
Omaha man accused of vehicular homicide in death of woman in a Mason City store parking lot pleads not guilty
Gonzalez found guilty of murder
Rural Cerro Gordo County girl dead after homemade go-cart collides with boat trailer
Clear Lake council tonight holds public hearing on proposal to transform upper floor space in downtown building to apartments
Connect With Us