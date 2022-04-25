      Breaking News
For fourth time in month, gunfire incident being investigated in Mason City

Judge Finds Former President Trump In Contempt Of Court

Apr 25, 2022 @ 12:03pm

NEW YORK (AP) – A New York judge has found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state’s attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.

Judge Arthur Engoron on Monday ordered Trump to pay a fine of $10,000 per day.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over documents.

Trump, a Republican, has been fighting James in court over her investigation, which he has called a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

Trump spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For the latest

Trending
DNR fines Mason City truck wash business for illegal wastewater discharges into Chelsea Creek
Longtime Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Grandon dead
Clear Lake man originally charged with kidnapping pleads guilty to lesser charge, sentenced to jail time
Serta Simmons closing Clear Lake manufacturing facility
Mason City School Board approves cutting three first-year teachers due to lower enrollment
Connect With Us