Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley Tests Positive For COVID-19

Jan 17, 2022 @ 12:55pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Joint Chiefs of Staff says Chairman Gen. Mark Milley has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing very minor symptoms.

As well, the Marine Corps says its commandant, Gen. David Berger, also has COVID-19.

Joint Chiefs spokesperson Col. Dave Butler says Milley tested positive Sunday.

He says Milley had received the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot and is isolating and working remotely.

Milley’s most recent contact with President Joe Biden was on Wednesday at the funeral of Gen. Raymond Odierno.

The Marine Corps gave no other details about Berger except to say he continues to work.

