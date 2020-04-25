John Lee returns to head football coaching spot at Mason City High School
MASON CITY — A familiar face is back with the Mason City High School football program.
John Lee has accepted the position as head football coach of the Mohawk program for he fall 2020 season. Lee was the head coach for 10 seasons between 2000-2009 and has been a coach for various sports and instructor at MCHS for 25 years.
Lee guided the Mohawks to playoff appearances in the 2001, 2002, 2008 and 2009 seasons.
In a written statement, Lee says, “It is hard for me to put into words the excitement I feel to be named the Head Coach of the Mohawk football program again. I feel the same way today as I did in May of 2000.”