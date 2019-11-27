      Weather Alert
WINTER STORM WARNING for Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Freeborn MN, Mower MN and Faribault MN. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Mitchell, Franklin and Wright.

John Deere sales up, income down in fourth quarter

Nov 27, 2019 @ 11:24am

QUAD CITIES — John Deere is reporting a five percent increase in worldwide sales, but the company’s income in the last quarter dropped by $63 million.

John Deere’s fourth quarter ended October 28. John May, the company’s CEO, says lingering trade tensions and a challenging growing season are causing uncertainty in the ag economy — and many farmers have become cautious about making major investments in new equipment.

Outside of the ag sector, general economic conditions are favorable, according to John Deere’s chief executive. Demand for smaller John Deere equipment, especially for construction and the forestry business, led to a record year for sales.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO News Team
KGLO & KRIB Sports
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
Hampton man dead after single vehicle accident