      Weather Alert

John Deere releases outstanding financial report

Nov 24, 2021 @ 10:58am

Iowa’s largest manufacturing employer is issuing a stellar financial report, after just emerging from a major labor dispute.

Quad Cities-based John Deere reports 4th quarter net income of nearly $1.3 billion compared to $757 million a year ago. Deere also shows its fiscal-year-end net income of almost $6 billion. That’s more than twice the $2.7 billion with which it ended the last fiscal year.

Last week, the U-A-W ended its 35-day strike against Deere and the new contract includes immediate ten-percent raises. Deere announced Tuesday all salaried workers are getting eight-percent raises.

For the latest

Trending
Men from Mason City, Waterloo convicted on federal armed robbery charges
Mason City man sentenced to ten years on federal meth distribution charge
Biden appoints Iowa Farm Service Agency chief, Iowa director for USDA Rural Development
Wild Rose Clinton fined for violation
Mason City-bound United Express flight diverts to Waterloo after mechanical problem reported
Connect With Us