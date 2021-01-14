      Weather Alert

Joanne Rogers, Wife Of Mr. Rogers, Passes Away

Jan 14, 2021 @ 4:19pm

The wife of one of the most famous men ever to be on television, has passed away.

Fred Rogers Productions announced on Twitter Thursday that Joanne Rogers passed away.

She was 92 years old.

