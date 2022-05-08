      Weather Alert

Jill Biden Pays Surprise Visit To Ukraine, Meets First Lady

May 8, 2022 @ 10:58am

UZHHOROD, Ukraine (AP) – Jill Biden has made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine, where she held a surprise Mother’s Day meeting with the first lady Olena Zelenska to show U.S. support for the embattled nation. Their meeting in a village school came as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions. Biden traveled under the cloak of secrecy, becoming the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during its 10-week-old conflict with Russia. Biden said she thought “it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.” Zelenska thanked Biden for her “courageous act.”



