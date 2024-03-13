KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson Lead CMT Music Awards Noms

March 13, 2024 12:01PM CDT
This combination of photos shows country music stars Megan Moroney, left, performing April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas, Jelly Roll performing Feb. 2, 2024, in Los Angeles, center, and Kelsea Ballerini performing Sept. 11, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Cody Johnson are the leading nominees for the 2024 CMT Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music videos.

On Wednesday, CMT announced the nominees for their fan-voted awards show, where the five artists are tied with three nominations each.

All — save for Moroney — are up for the night’s biggest honor, video of the year, which has 16 contenders not including featured artists.

Ballerini will also host the show, live from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center.

It will air on CBS and stream live to Paramount+ and Showtime subscribers at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Sunday, April 7.

