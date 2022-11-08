KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Jeff Cook, Co-Founder Of Country Band Alabama, Dies At 73

November 8, 2022 5:29PM CST
Share
Jeff Cook, Co-Founder Of Country Band Alabama, Dies At 73

NEW YORK (AP) – Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the successful country group Alabama, has died.

He was 73.

Cook had Parkinson’s disease and disclosed his diagnosis in 2017.

A representative for the band says he died Tuesday at his home in Destin, Florida.

The Country Music Hall of Fame says that as a guitarist, fiddle player and vocalist, Cook landed eight No. 1 songs on the country charts between spring 1980 and summer 1982 alongside cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry.

Cook steered Alabama up the charts with such hits as “Song of the South” and “Dixieland Delight.”

For the latest

Trending

1

Nora Springs woman charged with sexual abuse while she worked as a counselor to plead guilty
2

Mason City pleads not guilty to multiple burglaries at home
3

Hampton attorney arrested on child sexual abuse charges
4

Clear Lake man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charge
5

Big Powerball jackpot spurs more interest, but Iowa usually doesn't have lines