KGLO News KGLO News Logo

JBS to pay $20 million in pork price-fixing settlement

September 20, 2022 5:07AM CDT
Share
JBS to pay $20 million in pork price-fixing settlement

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — JBS has agreed to pay $20 million to settle a lawsuit with consumers that accused the giant meat producer of conspiring with other meat companies to inflate pork prices. 

Even though the Brazilian company didn’t admit wrongdoing, the latest settlement will only reinforce the concerns that the White House, members of Congress and trade groups have raised about how the lack of competition in the industry affects prices. 

A federal judge in Minnesota approved this latest settlement last week, but the judge also ruled that nearly $7 million of the settlement will go to the plaintiffs’ lawyers. 

It’s not yet clear how much individual consumers might receive.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City nail salon fined $7500 for numerous health violations
2

Mason City Country Club purchased by Pritchard family (AUDIO/VIDEO)
3

Mason City woman sentenced to two days in jail after pleading guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
4

Forest City woman accused of stealing almost $4000 from grandmother to plead guilty
5

Clear Lake man charged with burglary, sexual abuse