Jay Leno Breaks Bones In Motorcycle Wreck Months After Fire

January 27, 2023 11:35AM CST
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Two months after undergoing surgery for serious burns, Jay Leno is now contending with a number of broken bones after being knocked off a motorcycle.

The comedian and former “Tonight Show” host told a Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Thursday that he broke his collarbone and two ribs and cracked his kneecaps on Jan. 17.

The November garage fire and January wreck both stemmed from his passion for working on vintage vehicles.

Last week, it was a vintage motorcycle.

He insisted he was OK and would even be working this weekend, adding that the intense coverage of the November fire made him reluctant to say anything.

