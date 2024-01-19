Japan Becomes 5th Country To Reach The Moon

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has become became the fifth country in history to reach the moon when its spacecraft landed on the lunar surface.

But officials still were trying to determine whether they could classify the feat as a total success.

They said they needed more time to analyze whether the spacecraft which wasn’t carrying astronauts made a pinpoint landing.

There could also be an issue with the power supply.

The head of the Institute of Space and Astronautical Science, said they believe that rovers were launched and data were being transmitted back to Earth.

But the lander may have a problem with its solar power panels and appears to be operating only on batteries for the moment.