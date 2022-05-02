      Weather Alert

January 6th Panel Asks Three More House Republicans To Testify

May 2, 2022 @ 12:16pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has asked three more House Republicans to voluntarily testify about their involvement in the effort to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

The requests to Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Ronny Jackson of Texas come weeks after investigators revealed new evidence of their involvement in then-President Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power.

The panel is asking for testimony about their involvement in meetings at the White House, direct conversations with Trump as well as the planning and coordination of rallies on and before Jan. 6, 2021.

A request for comment from all three members was not immediately returned.

