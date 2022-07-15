      Weather Alert

Jan. 6th Panel Briefed On Erased Secret Service Texts

Jul 15, 2022 @ 3:15pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security has briefed all nine members of the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack about a report that found the Secret Service deleted texts from around Jan. 6.

That is according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private briefing.

The closed-door briefing Friday comes days after the office sent a letter to members of Congress stating that Secret Service agents erased messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021.

A spokesman for the Secret Service immediately objected to the letter and says the agency has been complying with the investigation.

 

 

For the latest

Trending
Two searches underway for missing girls on Iowa waterways
Woman arrested, charged with serious injury after a Floyd County crash last July
Meeting tomorrow night on future of State Highway 122 on Mason City's west side
Mason City man enters guilty plea to burglary, domestic abuse charges
State Appeal Board approved $7.5 million malpractice settlement
Connect With Us