Jan. 6 Panel Delays Hearing As Hurricane Ian Aims At Florida

September 27, 2022 3:05PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) – The House Jan. 6 committee has postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday as a hurricane hurtles toward the Florida coast.

The committee had planned to hold what was likely to be its final investigative hearing Wednesday afternoon.

But lawmakers decided at the last minute to delay it as it became clear that Hurricane Ian was churning on a collision course toward Florida, where it is expected to strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.

The committee had not yet provided a specific agenda for the Wednesday hearing, but Rep. Adam Schiff said over the weekend it would “tell the story about a key element of Donald Trump’s plot to overturn the election.”

