      Weather Alert

Jan. 6 Hearing Opens As Police Detail Violence, Injuries

Jul 27, 2021 @ 10:58am

WASHINGTON (AP) – The new House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has opened its first hearing. Democrats are starting with a focus on the law enforcement officers who were attacked and beaten as the rioters broke into the building. Officers testified with emotion that they felt they might well be killed. And they rebuked Republican lawmakers for resisting the investigation and playing down the violence of the mob of Donald Trump supporters who hoped to prevent the certification of his election defeat. One officer testified he thought on that day, “This is how I’m going to die, defending this entrance.”

For the latest

Trending
Head-on collision in southern Mason City kills Hampton teen
Worth County man charged with attempted burglary at Mason City apartment
Man accused of trying to run over Wright County deputy enters into plea agreement with prosecutors, faces 15 years in prison
Cedar Rapids woman pleads guilty to drug, high speed chase charges after Floyd County New Year's Eve arrest
17 GOP lawmakers, including three from north-central Iowa, ask Trinity Health to explain vaccine policy
Connect With Us