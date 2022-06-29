      Weather Alert

Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone

Jun 29, 2022 @ 6:18pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has issued a subpoena to former White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

Previous witnesses have testified Cipollone was in meetings in which lawyers debated strategies to overturn former President Donald Trump’s election loss.

The committee says that it requires Cipollone’s testimony after obtaining other evidence about which he was “uniquely positioned to testify.”

