Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Fake Electors In 7 States

Jan 28, 2022 @ 6:46pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed more than a dozen individuals who it says falsely tried to declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election.

The panel is demanding information and testimony from 14 people who the panel says met and submitted false Electoral College certificates from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

President Joe Biden won all seven states.

The Justice Department has also received referrals from lawmakers regarding the fake certifications and prosecutors are reviewing them.

