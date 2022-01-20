      Weather Alert

Jan. 6 Committee Requests Interview With Ivanka Trump

Jan 20, 2022 @ 12:12pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is asking Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, to voluntarily cooperate with its investigation.

The committee sent a letter Thursday requesting a meeting in early February asking to discuss her father’s actions, including a telephone call they say she witnessed as her father tried to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the election results, among other issues.

Ivanka Trump was one of her father’s advisers in the White House.

The committee issued subpoenas earlier this week to Rudy Giuliani and other members of Trump’s legal team who filed bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election.

