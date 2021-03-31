Jail time, probation for Mason City man accused of crashing into house, trying to run over people
MASON CITY — It’s 30 days in jail and probation for a Mason City man who crashed into a house after trying to run over people he was involved with in an altercation.
Mason City police were called on the morning of June 5th to the area of 1st and North Tennessee after multiple 9-1-1 callers reported a man crashed his car into a house and was armed with a gun. On arrival, officers found a car that had crashed into the east side of a home at 1046 1st Northeast.
19-year-old Zachary Baker-Ostrand called 9-1-1 to report he was involved in a collision, with medics finding Baker-Ostrand near the intersection of 2nd and North Tennessee complaining of injuries. After further investigation, it was discovered that Baker-Ostrand was allegedly involved in an altercation with the residents of 22 North Tennessee, where he is accused of trying to run over one of the residents with his vehicle, and then crashing his car into the house across the street. Baker-Ostrand allegedly had a BB gun that he started shooting at 22 North Tennessee, walking up to the front of the house, shooting out the front door window, kicking in the door and threatening the occupants.
Baker-Ostrand was originally charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, as well as assault with the intent to inflict serious injury, reckless driving, and failure to provide proof of insurance. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and assault.
Judge DeDra Schroeder on Tuesday issued a deferred judgment and a sentence of three years probation on the burglary charge and sentenced him to 30 days in jail on the assault charge.