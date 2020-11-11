Jail time for Mason City woman who set house on fire with child still inside
MASON CITY — It’s a month in jail for a Mason City woman who pleaded guilty to charges after being accused of setting a house on fire with a child still inside.
Authorities were dispatched last December 21st to a house fire at 225 13th Place Northeast where police said as part of their investigation that 26-year-old Aleah Harris admitted pouring gas over a pile of clothing and igniting it while her three-month-old child was still inside the home.
Harris pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of child endangerment and one count of reckless use of fire. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, $900 in fines and was ordered to pay restitution to the homeowner.