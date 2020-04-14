      Weather Alert

Jail time for Mason City man accused of downtown assault

Apr 14, 2020 @ 10:43am

MASON CITY — It’s jail time for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to a downtown assault.

30-year-old Deleon Spann was accused of attacking a random person in the 300 block of North Federal on January 13th. Spann allegedly was standing near the victim’s vehicle, with the victim opening the door to talk to them. Spann was then accused of opening the door further and started punching the victim’s face approximately 12 times. 

When officers arrived and began talking to Spann, he allegedly walked away and then started swinging his fists at the officers. Spann was taken to the ground where he continued to resist being arrested, with an officer suffering a bruised lip and pain in his right hand.

Spann pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury and interference with official acts. District Judge Karen Salic sentenced Spann to a one-year jail term, with all but 14 days suspended, on the assault charge. She also sentenced him to seven days on the interference with official acts charge. 

