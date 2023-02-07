Jail time for Charles City man who crashed car into neighbor’s house

CHARLES CITY — It’s jail time for a Charles City man accused of deliberately crashing a car into his neighbor’s house.

51-year-old James Foster Junior was accused of driving a vehicle into a residence in the 1700 block of March Avenue on July 12th. A criminal complaint says Foster then backed up from the residence and then intentionally drove the vehicle through an overhead door on an outbuilding on the property. The vehicle became lodged in the exterior sidewall.

Foster was later arrested at his home. Investigators stated that Foster told them that he attacked his neighbors because he thought they were out to get him and were flying stealth drones over his property.

Foster was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, assault on person in certain occupations with the intent to cause serious injury, assault with a dangerous weapon, and operating while intoxicated. As part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, assault on persons in certain occupations resulting in bodily injury, and OWI.

District Judge Colleen Weiland on Monday sentenced him to ten years in prison each on the burglary and criminal mischief charges, with those terms being suspended, placing him on up to five years probation, and placement in a residential community facility for 180 days. He was also sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for time served on the assault charge, and sentenced to two days on the OWI charge with credit for time served.