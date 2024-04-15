KGLO News KGLO News Logo

It’s Tax Day. And Your Refund May Be Big This Year

April 15, 2024 11:48AM CDT
Share
Photo: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — On this Tax Day, refunds are looking a bit bigger for taxpayers.

According to the latest IRS statistics, the average refund this season has been $3,011, up $123 compared to last year.

Two out of three taxpayers expect to receive a refund.

The IRS is promoting customer service improvements the agency rolled out since receiving tens of billions in new funding dollars through Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act.

The promotion also in part is meant to quickly normalize a more efficient and effective IRS before congressional Republicans threaten another round of cuts to the agency.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City man dead after motorcycle vs. deer collision in Plymouth
2

Davenport man charged with murdering Clear Lake man in 2022 gunfire incident in Cedar Falls
3

Mason City council approves construction contract for Willow Creek Riverwalk project
4

Mason City Chamber of Commerce holds North Iowa Civics Bee
5

Cerro Gordo County property tax rates to decline, but county would take in more revenue under budget plan