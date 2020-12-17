It’s not known if announcement of fewer COVID vaccine doses coming to Iowa will impact when Cerro Gordo County sees first shipment
MASON CITY — With the state announcing last night that the federal government will send up to 30 percent fewer doses of Covid vaccine to Iowa than previously expected, it’s not known if that will have an impact on when Cerro Gordo County starts getting the vaccine.
During a news conference earlier on Wednesday, Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health director Brian Hanft said he was anticipating the vaccine would get here early next week. “The plan is to receive the Moderna vaccine initially. The decision still needs to be made formal by the FDA (Thursday) as they take action to give the emergency use authorization. We’re certainly hopeful that will likely happen, then with follow up and shipment to happen early next week.”
Hanft says the Moderna vaccine is easier for handling compared to the Pfizer vaccine. “It’s substantially easier. It still needs to be maintained frozen, but basically a normal freezer can handle that level of frozen. It just makes it quite a bit easier. In addition the Moderna vaccine also has a shelf life, so once you are ready to use that vaccine, you take it out of the freezer and basically thaw it. As long as the vial has not been punctured by a needle, that vial can remain viable for up to 30 days, up to a month.”
Hanft says healthcare workers will be some of the first to get vaccinated followed by workers and residents of long-term care facilities.