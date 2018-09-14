It’s been five years since Hampton man vanished

HAMPTON — Saturday marks five years since the disappearance of a Hampton man.

Ethan Kazmerzak disappeared around midnight on September 15th 2013, being last seen at a party at a gravel pit north of Hampton in the 1400 block of 190th Street. Since that time there have not been any verified sightings of Kazmerzak or his 2006 Volkswagen Jetta with the Iowa license plate number AUZ 382

A $100,000 reward continues to be offered for information leading to the discovery of Kazmerzak. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Department at 641-456-2529 or CrimeStoppers of North Central Iowa at 800-383-0088.