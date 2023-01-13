It’s a Friday the 13th MegaMillions billion dollar drawing

DES MOINES — The MegaMillions jackpot has grown again after no one won in Tuesday’s drawing.

Iowa Lottery spokeswoman Mary Neubauer says this drawing comes on a day that is superstitious for some. “And obviously, we human beings have all sorts of beliefs about Friday the 13th. So, we’ll have to see you know, where things come down on the on the luck spectrum right? With all of that in play,” Neubauer says.

The $1.35 BILLION dollar jackpot is the second largest in history. Neubauer says one thing they watch are the combinations that are covered in a drawing. “Right now it’s looking at somewhere between 40 and 45 percent for the next drawing,” Neubauer says. “That’s a pretty good amount, there have been times when it’s been higher. But and the higher the coverage estimate, the more likely it can be that there will be a winner. It’s not a given.”

While Friday the 13th is considered superstitious by some, Neubauer says the big jackpot drawings have their own myths. “People believe that the odds change as the jackpot gets higher. That’s not the case. If that were the case, we wouldn’t ever be able to tell you what the odds are,” she says.

She says the odds are the same for every ticket in the game because it’s based upon the numbers available to play and whether or not the numbers on your ticket will match the winning numbers that are selected. Someone came very close to winning the jackpot Tuesday night. “There was one ticket here in Iowa out of two for Tuesday night’s drawing that was just one number away. That ticket ended up winning a $30,000 prize. Somebody in Chariton is very happy with that ticket,” Neubauer says.

She says that’s a good example of why you should always check your ticket for other prizes. “Don’t just check to see if you won the jackpot. There are nine prize levels in the MegaMillions game ranging from two dollars all the way up to the jackpot. So please, please check for anything you may have won,” Neubauer says.

You must buy a ticket in Iowa by 8:59 PM to be eligible for the jackpot. Tickets purchased after that time will be for the next drawing.