ISU classes moved online after fire hits power plant

The Iowa State University Power Plant is located on the east edge of the Ames campus (ISU file photo)

AMES — A fire at Iowa State University’s power plant has disrupted the cooling system on the Ames campus.

According to an ISU alert, as many classes as possible were moved online Thursday. All ISU classes will be online today. University officials are encouraging students living in the dorms to go home for the weekend if they can.

ISU’s main library has been closed and isn’t scheduled to reopen until Monday.

Iowa State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine on the south side of Ames is not affected by the outage.