Iowa’s unemployment rate slightly higher in September

DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate rose slightly in the month of September.

The rate increased a tenth of a percentage point to 2.7%, but that’s lower than the rate of 4.1% from a year ago.

The state’s overall labor force participation rate held steady at 67.7%. The number of unemployed Iowans increased to 46,500 in September from 44.700 in August, but it remains down 32% from 68,800 a year ago.

The total number of working Iowans decreased to 1,662,900 in September, 1900 lower than August but 53,600 higher than a year ago.

The loss of jobs is mainly the result of service industries scaling back in September.