Iowa’s unemployment rate back to pre-pandemic level
DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate is back to its pre-pandemic level. Iowa Workforce Development says Iowa’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 2.6% in June, down from 2.7% in May.
Iowa establishments added 5,100 jobs in June as the labor force participation rate also increased to 67.8%, up from 67.6% last month. The US unemployment rate remained at 3.6% in June. 8,200 more Iowans were working in June and 57,900 more than a year ago.
The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 43,900 in June from 46,800 in May.
Iowa Workforce Development director Beth Townsend says the progress in June speaks for itself as the state has reached an important milestone by returning to an unemployment level not seen since before the pandemic.
Leisure and hospitality added the most private sector jobs in June with over 2000, while manufacturing added 700 jobs with hiring being nearly split between durable and nondurable goods factories.
Sector losses were highest in information services followed by professional and business services.