Iowa’s U.S. Reps. Nunn, Hinson, Miller-Meeks call on Santos to resign

WASHINGTON — Three of the four Iowans who serve in the U-S House are calling on a fellow Republican to resign immediately.

Congressman Zach Nunn of Bondurant said a report from the House Ethics Committee shows New York Congressman George Santos has not lived up to “the ideals…of honesty and transparency” that Americans deserve from their elected representatives. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion said the report found Santos’ conduct was “illegal and unacceptable.”

The ethics panel’s report found Santos “blatantly” stole from his campaign fund and lied about his background. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of LeClaire said if Santos doesn’t resign, the House should vote to expel him.

Nunn, Hinson and Miller-Meeks posted their statements on social media shortly after the House Ethics Committee released its report Thursday. Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull has not commented publicly on the report. At the beginning of the month, all four Iowans who serve in the U.S. House voted against a resolution to remove Santos from office, joining the majority of House Republicans who said they were waiting on the Ethics Committee report before making a judgment.

Santos has said he will not seek reelection in 2024, but he has refused to resign.