Iowa’s U.S. Representatives denounce Biden decision on bombs for Israel

WASHINGTON — Republicans in Iowa’s U.S. House delegation are denouncing President Biden’s decision to deny offensive weapons to Israel.

Biden says the U.S. will continue to supply defensive weapons to Israel, but not bombs and other weapons that could be used in an all-out assault on Rafah, a city in Gaza where an estimated one million people are living.

Congressman Zach Nunn said Israel is “our strongest ally in the Middle East” and the President “must stop caving to extremists.” Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said Israel “has every right to defend itself against terrorists who seek to destroy it: and withholding weapons from Israel “is foolish and wrong.” Congressman Randy Feenstra said Israel “deserves our full and unwavering support.”

The four Republicans who represent Iowa in the U.S. House voted last night to reject a move to oust the Republican who’s been speaker of the House for the past six months. Only 10 Republicans joined a Georgia congresswoman’s bid to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson yesterday. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion said the episode was “ridiculous and embarrassing.: Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of LeClaire said it was “unnecessary” and a “distraction” from the work the House should be doing.