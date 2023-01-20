KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Iowa’s U.S. Representatives assigned to committees

January 20, 2023 11:06AM CST
Share
Iowa’s U.S. Representatives assigned to committees

WASHINGTON — Iowa representatives have been assigned to the U.S. House committees that write tax and spending plans.

The week-long voting for speaker pushed back the process of committee assignments in the U.S. House. Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull is now a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion will remain on the Appropriations Committee.

Congressman Zach Nunn of Bondurant is on the House Ag Committee, which will be writing the next Farm Bill. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of LeClaire is now on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. That committee oversees the wide range of issues in congress, including public health and telecommunications.

For the latest

Trending

1

Plea change set for Mason City woman accused of pocketing $3350 out of local store cash register
2

Northwood woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide, child endangerment resulting in death after July crash
3

Plea change hearing set for Mason City man charged with possessing gun as a felon after gunfire incident
4

Mason City man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, sexual abuse charges
5

Plea change hearing set for man accused of bringing large knife into Cerro Gordo County Jail