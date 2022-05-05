Iowa’s Secretary of State says the state is ready for next month’s primary election
MASON CITY — We’re under five weeks away from the Iowa primary elections, and the man in charge of elections in the state, Secretary of State Paul Pate, says his office is ready to go.
Pate says, “We’re feeling good about it after visiting with our county auditors who are our people are on the front line, and we’re ready. The ballots are pretty much been printed, and for those of you who requested absentee ballots, those will be mailed out shortly.”
Pate says he’s expecting a good turnout for the primary. “I’m expecting Iowans to jump right out there and be voters. We’re always that way. Iowa is one of the best states in the country on voter participation and also on the integrity side. Our message to folks out there is that we have your back. You can have integrity and participation, they are not mutually exclusive. That’s why we have paper ballots to protect the integrity, and Voter ID, and things along those lines. It’s important. These are your elected officials. Your voice counts.”
The primary election is June 7th.
If you are planning to send in an absentee ballot request form, it must be received in the county auditor’s office no later than the end of the business day on Monday May 23rd. That is the same date for the voter pre-registration deadline.
In-person absentee voting begins on Wednesday May 18th and ends on Monday June 6th.
