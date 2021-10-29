      Weather Alert

Iowa’s pheasant hunting season opens this weekend & it’ll be busy

Oct 29, 2021 @ 10:20am

DES MOINES — Pheasant hunters will hit Iowa’s forests and fields starting tomorrow morning shortly after sunrise.

Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Todd Bogenshutz is predicting a busy morning as the forecast calls for a sunny fall day for much of the state.  “We’re expecting a lot of hunters out. We had the highest numbers we’ve had in several years last year, partly due to COVID,” Bogenshutz says. “We’re expecting the same this year as (pheasant) counts are basically unchanged from a year ago.”

Based on the agency’s roadside counts, northwest Iowa looks particularly promising for pheasant populations this year, while southeast Iowa may be lesser, though he says “they average out.” Iowa’s growing seasons are wrapping up just as hunting season begins, which Bogenshutz says is ideal.  “Crop harvest is well underway,” he says. “Last I saw, like 80-90 percent of the beans are out statewide and corn is up over 50, maybe 60 percent. When the crops are out when the season opens, that usually makes the birds easier to find, they don’t have as many places to hide.”

Bogenshutz says there are some key rules to always follow during the hunt.  “The requirements of your pheasant and quail hunting is that you have to have at least one article of 50% or more blaze orange on your person,” Bogenshutz says. “That could be a hat, a vest, a coat or sweatshirt, anything that’s at least 50% blaze orange because we want everybody to be safe.”

When hunting in groups, he says it’s vital to make a plan and follow it. Iowa’s pheasant season runs through January 10th.

Learn more at www.iowadnr.gov.

For the latest

Trending
Hampton man faces up to life in prison for distributing drugs
Court orders press release regarding Mason City officer-involved shooting be retracted after information improperly released
Klemme man sent to prison for homicide by intoxicated use in Wisconsin
Kensett man dies from injuries sustained in two-vehicle crash in Mason City earlier this month
Sexual abuse trial of Charles City man scheduled to start Tuesday, faces life in prison if convicted
Connect With Us