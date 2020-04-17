      Breaking News
Iowa’s March unemployment rate up to 3.7%

Apr 17, 2020 @ 10:23am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa’s unemployment rate climbed to 3.7% in March as the state began to see the impact of an economic downturn amid efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, a state agency reported Friday.

Iowa Workforce Development reported the jobless rate increased from 2.8% in February.

Despite the jump in the unemployment rate, officials said the March rate only reflects the beginning of the economic slowdown. A more accurate picture of unemployment is expected next month when April figures are released.

The U.S. unemployment rate for March was 4.4%

