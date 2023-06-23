Iowa’s governor meets with Italian company that bought Wells Enterprises

Governor Kim Reynolds Tweeted this picture of her visit to Ferraro Group

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds has visited the Italian company that recently bought Le Mars-based Wells Enterprises, the makers of Blue Bunny ice cream.

Reynolds is on a two-week overseas trade mission. She posted photos online of her meeting with executives of the Ferraro Group, one of the world’s largest food manufacturers.

Ferraro’s acquisition of family-owned Wells Enterprises was announced in December. The company has been a major northwest Iowa employer and, in 2004, state and local officials approved $10 million worth of incentives to keep the company’s headquarters in Le Mars. In 2006, Wells opened its new $30 million facility.

State records indicated Wells Enterprises had about 2500 employees on its payroll at the time of its sale to Ferraro. Reynolds, after her meeting at the Italian company, tweeted that Iowa’s “strong economy, skilled workforce, and business-friendly environment presents great opportunities.”