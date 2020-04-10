Iowa’s Garza to test NBA Draft process
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior Luka Garza announced Friday that he will test the 2020 NBA Draft process while maintaining his NCAA eligibility. The 6-foot-11, 260-pound center plans to go through the process without an agent.
Garza says in a statement released on the Hawkeyesports.com website that this was a year he could have never imagined, and after meeting with his family and his coaches, he’s decided that he will be declaring for the NBA Draft.
Garza had a historic season leading the nationally-ranked men’s basketball team to 20 victories and a likely NCAA Tournament berth. A unanimous consensus first-team All-America selection, Garza became the first Iowa men’s basketball student-athlete to earn National Player of the Year distinction (Sporting News, Basketball Times, ESPN, FOX, Stadium, Bleacher Report). The junior center was also named the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year, USBWA District VI Player of the Year, and Big Ten Men’s Basketball Player of the Year.