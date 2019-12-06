Iowa’s felon voter list includes police force, omits drug dealer
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A review by The Associated Press has found that Iowa’s list of ineligible felon voters remains riddled with errors, omissions and wrongful additions that make it an unreliable indicator of who can and cannot vote and hold public office.
The Des Moines Police Department, the State of Iowa and others are mistakenly included on the list due to data entry errors, along with dozens of people who were not convicted of felonies.
Similar errors have caused dozens of lawful voters to be disenfranchised in elections since 2012. They’re resurfacing as civil rights advocates lobby lawmakers to end Iowa’s lifetime voting ban for felons.