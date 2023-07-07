Iowa’s drought conditions are improving, but very slowly

DES MOINES — Dry conditions are lessening — ever so slightly — in Iowa, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The new map shows roughly 87 of Iowa’s 99 counties are in some level of drought, that’s down from 89 counties last week.

More than 80 counties are in either moderate or severe drought, while portions of 14 counties in western and southeastern Iowa are in extreme drought.

Almost all of the remainder are considered abnormally dry, while moisture levels are only considered normal in parts of Osceola and Dickinson counties in northwest Iowa.

During June, which is typically Iowa’s wettest month, Iowa got less than three inches of rainfall statewide. About five-and-a-half inches would’ve been normal.