Iowa’s congressional delegation reacts to Hamas attacks in Israel

WASHINGTON — All six Republicans who represent Iowa in the U-S House and Senate are condemning the terrorist attack in Israel and vowing to support renewed U.S. funding for Israel’s defense.

Third district Congressman Zach Nunn calls the attack “barbaric” and he’s joined with a Democratic congressman from North Carolina to sponsor bipartisan legislation about boosting U.S. assistance for Israel. First district Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks says Israel is “our strongest ally in the Middle East” and Israel has a right to defend itself.

Second district Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says she saw the importance of Israel’s Iron Dome defense e system when she visited Israel last year and Hinson says in the coming days Congress “must unite” and approve replenishing the system. Hinson is also calling on the Biden Administration to brief congress on how they plan to evacuate Americans still in Israel “and get them home safely.”

Fourth district Congressman Randy Feenstra says Hamas terrorists “committed heinous and unprovoked attacks on the people of Israel” and the U.S. will support Israel “as they defend their homeland.” Senator Chuck Grassley says he and his wife are “praying for the innocent civilians who were murdered by Hamas” and “for peace and strength for Israel.”

Senator Joni Ernst says Hamas is “funded and supported by Iran” and America “must never appease Iran or its proxies.” Just before this weekend’s attacks, Ernst introduced a bill calling for “maximum sanctions” on government officials in Iran, as well as that country’s financial and energy sectors. Ernst has criticized the Biden Administration for the recent release of Iranian assets in exchange for the release of five Americans held hostage in Iran.