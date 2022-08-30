Iowans can start requesting absentee ballots for November general election

DES MOINES — Starting today, Iowans can start requesting absentee ba1lots for the November 8th general election. Iowa law allows voters to request an absentee ballot starting 70 days before an election, with county auditors then being able to mail those ballots to those who requested them starting on October 19th, which is also the first day Iowans can cast absentee ballot votes in-person.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says voters are encouraged to file their request if they are planning to vote via absentee. “It’s important to have a plan when it comes to voting,” Pate says. “You have multiple options available. If you plan to vote by mail, go ahead and send your absentee ballot request form in now. That will make it easier for you and your county auditor when it comes time to cast your ballot.”

Absentee ballots request forms are available on the Secretary of State’s website. Voters need to download the form and mail it to their county auditor’s office.