Iowan who was oldest person in the U.S. dies

LAKE CITY — An Iowan who was thought to be the oldest living person in the United States died Tuesday.

The Lampe & Powers Funeral Home says Bessie Hendricks of Lake City died Tuesday at the Shady Oaks Care Center in Lake City. Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday on November 7th, and lived 57 more days. A funeral for Hendricks is scheduled for this Saturday in Lake City.

She was reportedly the 10th oldest person in the world.