KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Iowan who was oldest person in the U.S. dies

January 5, 2023 4:45AM CST
Share
Iowan who was oldest person in the U.S. dies

LAKE CITY — An Iowan who was thought to be the oldest living person in the United States died Tuesday.

The Lampe & Powers Funeral Home says Bessie Hendricks of Lake City died Tuesday at the Shady Oaks Care Center in Lake City. Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday on November 7th, and lived 57 more days. A funeral for Hendricks is scheduled for this Saturday in Lake City.

She was reportedly the 10th oldest person in the world.

For the latest

Trending

1

12:00 PM UPDATE --- Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
2

8:40 PM Thursday update on Blizzard Warning
3

Sand says prison time should be mandatory for major theft of public funds
4

Mason City man's kidnapping trial scheduled to start on Wednesday
5

Farmland continues to be held tightly by Iowans