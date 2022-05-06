      Weather Alert

Iowan pleads guilty to assaulting policeman in US Capitol riot

May 6, 2022 @ 5:17am

WASHINGTON — An Iowa man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a policeman during the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year on January 6th.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, 38-year-old Kyle Young of Redfield pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and faces a maximum sentence of eight years in federal prison. Court documents indicate Young aimed a strobe light at a police line and was part of a group that spearheaded the beating of D.C. Metro Police Officer Michael Fanone on the Capitol steps. Fanone suffered a heart attack after being repeatedly shocked with his own taser.

Fanone identified Young in a line up as an attacker who threatened to kill him with his own police gun.

