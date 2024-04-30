@IowaDOT account on X has been hacked

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Transportation’s account on X — formerly knowns as Twitter — has been hacked.

The DOT says social media users may notice a bit of a different spin on the agency’s account this morning. It’s been taken over by what appears to be a cryptocurrency outfit.

DOT officials say they have reached out to X to regain control of the account.

Federal data indicates 353 MILLION Americans had their social media accounts hacked last year.

As of late this morning, it appeared that the posts made by the cryptocurrency outfit had been removed from the Iowa DOT’s X site.