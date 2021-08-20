      Weather Alert

Iowa woman sentenced to 25 years in hate attacks on two kids

Aug 20, 2021 @ 11:22am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A white Iowa woman who said she drove her SUV into two children in 2019 to try to kill them because of their race has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on federal hate crimes charges. 

Nicole Poole Franklin had already been sentenced to up to 25 years on attempted murder charges in the Dec. 9, 2019, attacks in Des Moines. 

U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced Poole Franklin on Thursday to 304 months in federal prison, or just over 25 years. 

The sentence will run concurrently with the state punishment but ensure she will serve longer, since the federal system does not have parole.

