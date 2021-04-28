      Weather Alert

Iowa vaccine resistance persists, 80 counties decline doses

Apr 28, 2021 @ 5:50am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa health officials say 80 of the state’s 99 counties declined some or all of their COVID-19 vaccine doses for next week, showing a dramatic decline in demand for immunizations. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Iowa has fully vaccinated just over 1 million people, which is 32% of the population. 

Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman Sarah Ekstrand said Tuesday that the decrease in demand is being seen in several other states and that health officials are working with community leaders to understand the source of the resistance. 

Only Mitchell and Worth counties in our KGLO News listening area asked for their full allotment for next week. 

