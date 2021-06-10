      Breaking News
Iowa vaccinations slow as state slips in national ranking

Jun 10, 2021 @ 6:01am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Demand for COVID-19 vaccines in Iowa continues to decline with the state ordering fewer doses each week and sliding downward in its national ranking of fully vaccinated people. 

Public health officials say Iowa ordered 2,450 doses for this week with just 16 out of Iowa’s 99 counties ordering doses. Last week the state ordered more than 5,000 doses and the week before more that 7,800 doses. 

Federal data shows Iowa has slipped to 21st in the nation with 44.9% of the population fully vaccinated. Two weeks ago Iowa was 17th. 

